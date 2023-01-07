Liverpool have been linked with a number of top midfielders and one of them is Ecuadorian international, Moises Caicedo.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the South American midfielder is prepared to agree a move to Liverpool.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider earlier in the day, the Brighton star has told his friends that he wants to move to Anfield.

The Seagulls do not want to lose their superstar midfielder this month but they cannot hold on to him for the long term.

As per the report, Caicedo is prepared to change his agent to seal a big money transfer soon. Liverpool have already registered their interest and the 21-year-old would like to join them.

Football Insider claim that Brighton value the former Independiente midfielder at £45million. However, as per a recent story covered by Mirror Sport, the youngster is rated at £85million.

After 17 games in the Premier League, The Falmer Stadium outfit are just a single point behind the Merseysiders, who need to step up soon if they are to book a place in the top four.

For that, Jurgen Klopp must splash the cash to sign a solid midfielder and Moises Caicedo has been one of the best midfielders in the country this season.

