Liverpool’s search for a quality midfielder continues and lately, they have been linked with Dutch international, Teun Koopmeiners.

According to a report covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport yesterday (news image provided below), Liverpool have moved in and made contact to sign the versatile midfielder from Atalanta.

The famous Italian media outlet claim that the Reds have set their sights on signing the 24-year-old star but the Serie A side are in no hurry to sell.

For now, the Merseysiders have registered their interest but things can change very quickly if an indecent offer arrives.

GdS claim Atalanta will only allow their prized asset to leave in the current transfer window if they receive an offer of around £35.3million (40 million euros).

Koopmeiners’ current contract with the Italian club will expire in the summer of 2025 and at the moment, he earns around 1.5 million euros per season.

The La Dea believe in the coming months, his value could further rise, so, they will never allow him to leave for cheap and for now, the asking price is £35.3million.

The 15-capped Dutch was a key member of Louis van Gaal’s squad at the World Cup and provided the assist in the quarter final to level the scoreline against Argentina.

Koopmeiners is a versatile talent, who mainly plays as a defensive midfielder but has proved to be effective in the central/attacking midfield roles as well.

This season, so far, he has made 16 appearances in the Serie A for Atalanta and directly contributed in 6 goals (4 goals and 2 assists).

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £35.3million to sign Teun Koopmeiners this month?