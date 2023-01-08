Liverpool secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig before the start of last season and the German club replaced the Frenchman with Josko Gvardiol.

Lately, the Croatian international has revealed that his dream move would be to play for the club he loves i.e. Liverpool.

The 20-year-old central defender told RTL Danas via (The Daily Mail):

“My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad.”

“‘We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart.”

Gvardiol moved to Leipzig in 2020 but was immediately loaned out to Dinamo Zagreb for the 2020-21 campaign.

In the current campaign, so far, the youngster has started 13 games under the management of Marco Rose and helped the Bundesliga side keep 8 clean sheets.

He was one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Sky Sports even included him in their Team of the Tournament.

Croatia won the Bronze medal in Doha and Gvardiol scored the opening goal in the third-place play-off victory against Morocco.

Due to his consistent performances for both the club and the country, top clubs are interested in hiring his services.

As per reports (The Daily Record), the 19-capped international, who has a contract until 2027, is valued at around £70million.

Liverpool do have quality central defenders at the moment but Matip and injured, Van Dijk, will turn 32 this year. Would you like to see Josko Gvardiol in the famous red shirt at Anfield?