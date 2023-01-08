Liverpool could only get a draw in the FA Cup contest vs Wolves at Anfield and the midfield was all over the place once again.

The Reds desperately need to sign a quality central midfielder in the current transfer window and reports are consistently linking them with Moises Caicedo.

News – Club offer £52.3m contract, Liverpool ready to offer more for signing – Reports

As per the latest stories, Liverpool are at the forefront to secure the signing of Caicedo before the end of this month’s transfer deadline.

According to a story covered by The Sunday Mirror (news image provided below), Brighton have slashed their asking price and told the suitors a fee of £65million could get the deal done.

The British media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are among the frontrunners to hire the services of the 21-year-old, who was fantastic in the FA Cup victory against Middlesbrough yesterday.

It is reported that Liverpool are well placed to secure a deal if the player decides to leave the Seagulls this month.

As far as the midfielder’s preference is concerned, yesterday, we covered a report via Football Insider claiming Caicedo wants to move to the Anfield club.

As per The Mirror, apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle are also bidding to lure the South American star from the Seagulls.

The Magpies are currently third in the Premier League table, on the other hand, the Reds and the Blues have struggled this season and need to find form quickly if they are to finish in the top four.

Caicedo is in demand due to his consistent performances for the Falmer Stadium outfit. In your view, should Liverpool pay £65million to secure his signing before deadline?