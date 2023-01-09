Liverpool badly need a complete midfielder like Jude Bellingham to solve their concerns in the center of the park.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most wanted players in the market and the Reds will face stiff competition to hire his services.

News – £70million star dreams of sealing Liverpool move

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are prepared to splash the cash to sign the England international. The renowned journalist stated (GMS):

“I think the good news for Liverpool and Real Madrid is that they both have reasonably similar valuations; perhaps Liverpool are even prepared to pay a bit more.

“And the bad news for Bellingham is just that Manchester City and Chelsea, who are more of a dark horse than a frontrunner, might again put more money in the market to try and price out some of their rivals. But I don’t think that deal will only come down to money.”

As per reports in Spain, Real Madrid have already tabled a contract offer worth 60 million euros to the player and know that Liverpool can pay more to sign him (Mundo Deportivo)

As far as the fee is concerned, MD revealed that it would take a bid of more than 100 million euros (£88million+) to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham.

In the current campaign, our performances have been dreadful and teams have found it very easy to break away from our midfielders.

The 19-year-old star has regularly scored and created goals in the past year or so, something that Liverpool desperately need from their midfield.

On the the other hand, the youngster is able to consistently press and make driving runs with the ball, something that no Reds midfielder in the current squad is capable of.

Have your say – Should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Bellingham?