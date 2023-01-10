Liverpool have been linked with Algerian international and AC Milan star, Ismael Bennacer, for some time but the latest reports are not so positive for the Anfield club.

Back in November, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Reds moved in with an offer to lure the African midfielder from the Rossoneri.

However, today, the famous Italian media outlet have revealed that Bennacer is set to sign a new deal with the seven-time European champions.

CdS claim Liverpool probed the 25-year-old play breaker and have been one of the most interested clubs in hiring his services. Even Arsenal and Chelsea were looking to secure his signature.

Now, AC Milan are set to announce the new deal which will expire in 2027 and the Algerian will see his salary rise from 1.5 million euros a season to 4 million euros a season.

As far as the release clause is concerned, the previous deal had an exit clause worth £44.2million (50 million euros) and the figure has not changed.

However, Corriere dello Sport claim the £44.2million release clause will be valid from July 2024, so, Milan do not have to worry about next summer.

Moreover, the suitors will have to pay the fee in full, not in installments, and therefore, in case he leaves, the Rossoneri would have the entire amount to find a replacement.

So, Liverpool will have to wait until next year if they are to activate the clause. The dilemma is that Jurgen Klopp’s side need immediate reinforcements in the center of the park and must splash the cash to sign a top player in the current transfer window.

Bennacer won the AFCON with the national side in 2019 and was an important member of the AC Milan squad that lifted the Scudetto trophy last term.

