Liverpool remain heavily linked with Jude Bellingham and reports suggest that the Reds have prepared an interesting offer for the England international.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Real Madrid are leading the race to lure to sign the midfielder but the Merseysiders are still pressing to get him from Borussia Dortmund.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Reds have a trick offer prepared to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Firstly, they are willing to offer the 19-year-old a higher salary than the one promised by the Los Blancos.

As per a report covered by Mundo Deportivo last week, Real Madrid have tabled a five-year deal that will make the teenage sensation earn 12 million euros per season i.e. around £204,000 a week.

So, Liverpool are prepared to agree a deal over £204,000 a week to sign Bellingham from the Signal Iduna Park outfit.

Moreover, the Spanish news source claim the Anfield club also guarantee a starring role in the side, which might not be possible at the Bernabeu in the presence of multiple quality midfielders.

The Premier League giants have also offered a job as a scout to the midfielder’s father, Mark. Furthermore, they are interested in signing younger brother, Jobe Bellingham.

The 17-year-old has already made 18 appearances for Birmingham City’s first team.

To sum it all up, Jurgen Klopp is convinced and Liverpool are doing everything possible to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham, who would cost around 140 million euros.

