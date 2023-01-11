Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Manu Kone, for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last summer, Media Foot revealed that the Reds have taken information on the young central midfielder and could move forward in the next months to sign him.

More recently, according to a report covered by Football Transfers, Liverpool have been in conversation to finally hire the services of Kone from the Bundesliga side.

Journalist, Jacque Talbot, has mentioned that Bellingham remains the priority target at Anfield and the England international is yet to make his final decision.

It is reported that Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder goes on and the names of Teun Koopmeiners, Matheus Nunes, Khephren Thuram and Enzo Fernandez have been on the radar as well.

Kone joined Monchengladbach before the start of last season and featured in 29 games in all competitions for the German side. He scored in the 5-0 victory over Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old is a strong and aggressive midfielder, who is good at pressing and tackling. He is a good reader of the game and would put his body on the line for the team.

Moreover, among defensive and central midfielders in the continent’s top five leagues, Kone completed the most dribbles in 2022 (Squawka). We need a versatile box to box midfielder like him.

In the current campaign, the £40million-rated youngster (Bild via GGFN) has made 14 league appearances and in the last Bundesliga game before the World Cup, he scored in the 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

