Liverpool have not been able to replace Sadio Mane as yet and to make matters worse, injury concerns have hampered their progress this season.

Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have been out for some time and latest reports indicate that even summer signing, Darwin Nunez, has joined the list.

The Uruguayan center forward could miss tomorrow’s Premier League contest against Brighton (The Telegraph).

To reinforce the attack, the Reds have already signed Cody Gakpo this month and now, once again, the name of Youssoufa Moukoko is in the lime light.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the German international, who will be out of contract in six months is a wanted striker in the market.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that BvB have set a deadline of January 22nd for the player to decide whether he is going to stay with the Bundesliga side or leave.

It is reported that considering Firmino could depart, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is convinced and will do everything possible to secure the signing of Moukoko, who is also on the radar of La Liga giants, Barcelona and European Champions, Real Madrid.

Bobby has been one of the most important players at Anfield and even this season, he proved to be highly effective before getting injured.

The Brazilian international, who has directly contributed in 10 goals in 11 PL starts this term, will be out of contract in June 2023 and is linked with a move away from the Reds.

If the 31-year-old does end up leaving the club then the Merseysiders must move in to sign a quality replacement. Is Moukoko good enough to replace the Samba star?

The 18-year-old forward has got a brilliant goalscoring record. For the U-17 Dortmund side, he scored 90 goals in 56 games, for the U-19 team, he found the net 47 times in just 25 appearances.

In the current campaign, so far, he has started 12 games for the Signal Iduna Park outfit and directly contributed in as many goals (6 goals and 6 assists).

Back in November last year, Sport Bild revealed Liverpool are after the teenage forward and it would take a fee of around £26.6m to sign him in the January transfer window.

In your opinion, should Liverpool sign Youssoufa Moukoko to replace Firmino?