Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements but so far, they have wasted time in the winter transfer window.

A number of top quality midfielders have been linked with the Reds this month and in our view, we have to move in to finally sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Liverpool midfield lack a lot of qualities at the moment and one of them is creativity.

In the current campaign, senior midfielders like Thiago and Fabinho have neither scored a goal, nor provided an assist. On the other hand, skipper, Henderson, has just one assist to his name. Just not good enough.

Milinkovic-Savic is arguably the most creative CM in the Italian league that is renowned for strong defenses. Last season, he directly contributed in 22 goals (11 goals and 11 assists) in the Serie A under Maurizio Sarri.

This term, so far, he has netted 5 goals and provided 7 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Biancocelesti. At the World Cup, he scored a goal against Cameroon in the group stages.

The Serbian international is in his peak years and in last three seasons, he is the only midfielder apart from Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne with at least 20 goals and 20 assists.

The numbers are highly impressive and Liverpool surely need a KdB type central midfielder, who can regularly create/score goals, for Jurgen Klopp.

Milinkovic-Savic’s current deal with Lazio will expire in just 18 months and back in October, 2022, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed Liverpool have strong interest in signing him.

The Italian media outlet reported that Lazio would be willing to sell their prized asset in January for a fee of £53.4m (60 million euros – 50 million euros initial payment).

