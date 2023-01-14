Liverpool will face Brighton today and will hope to get back to winning ways after average displays against Bretnford and Wolves.

The Reds are already without attackers, Firmino, Diaz and Jota and now, even Darwin Nunez is not fully fit.

News – Klopp convinced, will do everything to sign £26.6m forward to replace star – Report

The Uruguayan international did not take part in the training yesterday and is a doubt to face the Seagulls.

In all fairness, the Merseysiders cannot afford further injuries and therefore, the South American center forward should be rested. It will not come as any surprise to see him out of the squad vs Brighton.

With Nunez out, summer signing, Cody Gakpo, could start as the lone striker up front. The Netherlands international is mainly a left winger but he excelled in the CF role at the World Cup.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may get the nod to feature on the flanks.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and captain, Jordan Henderson, would probably start for Jurgen Klopp.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson should feature in the fullback positions. On the other hand, Matip and Konate could start in the central defense in front of Samba goalie, Alisson.

The Falmer Stadium outfit earned a hard-fought point at Anfield earlier in the campaign. Tonight, all three points will take them above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Here is how Liverpool would line up vs Brighton with Gakpo in and Nunez out: