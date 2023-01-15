Liverpool owners prepared to spend big to agree major signing before deadline – Report

Liverpool were ripped apart by Brighton yesterday and the Reds now find themselves 8th in the Premier League table.

Based on current form, there is no way the Merseysiders will be able to finish in the top four and therefore, they must move in to reinforce the squad before the transfer deadline ends in two weeks.

News – Liverpool have to finally agree signing of £53.4million creative star – PG view

After the humiliating contest against the Seagulls, Jurgen Klopp made a massive statement claiming that this is the worst performance he has witnessed from his team in his entire career.

There was absolutely no fight at all. Our weakest link is the midfield. Despite having big name players like Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago, we were consistently losing possession and were dominated by Brighton.

How are we going to face Real Madrid in the Champions League next month?

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool owners are prepared to spend big if they can secure the right signing before deadline this month.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are working on a box-office signing and a number of quality players on their radar.

The news source have mentioned that FSG will not stop from spending big if the right deal can be sealed in the next two weeks.

It is reported that Bellingham remains Liverpool’s number 1 target but he will likely stay at Dortmund until the summer. Midfielders like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice are on the radar as well.

In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to reinforce the team before the closure of the winter transfer window?