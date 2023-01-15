After yesterday’s defeat against Brighton, Liverpool are ninth in the PL, ten points behind arch rivals, Manchester United.

The Reds must step up big time or they will not be able to qualify for the next season’s UEFA Champions League.

News – Liverpool owners prepared to spend big to agree major signing before deadline – Report

They need to strengthen the squad this month, especially the midfield and we have been after Moises Caicedo for quite some time.

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, has tipped Liverpool to pay over the odds and seal the signing of the Ecuadorian international, who is a “highly-rated” player.

The retired shot-stopper stated:

“There will be a bidding war for him. Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea – I’m sure they are all interested in him.

“They will have to pay a premium though because it is Brighton. The way that they operate they do not sell their best players on the cheap. They have shown that time and time again. The structure is right there.

“Caicedo is very highly-rated and if he is sold he will be sold for over the odds I imagine.”

The 21-year-old midfielder’s contract with the Seagulls will expire in 2025 and as per a report covered by The Mirror earlier this month, he could be allowed to leave for a fee of £65million.

Moreover, according to a recent story published by Football Insider, the South American star has told his friends he wants to move to Anfield.

Last night, Brighton completely dominated Liverpool and Caicedo was the leader of their midfield. The youngster consistently pressed and won the ball and controlled the flow of play in the center of the park.

The Reds clearly lacked energy and we need an energetic player like Moises Caicedo to reinforce the midfield department. In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £65million to sign him?