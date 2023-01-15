Is Jude Bellingham the solution to Liverpool’s midfield problems? Maybe but will the England international opt to move to Anfield if there is no CL Football? Maybe not.

Liverpool remain consistently linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and today’s update coming from Spain is interesting.

According to a story covered by Marca (news image provided below), Liverpool can make a succulent move to sign the Three Lions star from the German Bundesliga side.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that Real Madrid believe, everything in their power to sign Jude Bellingham has already been done.

The Los Blancos have tabled a lucrative contract offer and given the incentive to wear the famous white shirt at the Bernabeu but know all that does not guarantee a ‘yes’ from the player.

It is reported the rivals club can come up with more succulent moves to hire the services of the 19-year-old midfielder.

Marca claim Real Madrid know Liverpool can make movements to sign him, on the other hand, they are aware Manchester City and PSG are also interested in signing the teenage sensation.

As far as the price tag is concerned, Dortmund want a fee of more than 120 million euros (£106.4million+). The limitation of the European Champions is they can only offer an initial payment of 100 million euros and the remaining amount in objectives.

At Anfield, the midfield is in dire need of reinforcements. The key players are past their prime and a number of stars will be out of contract in the summer.

Bellingham has the qualities to improve things in the center at Liverpool but he alone cannot solve the conundrum and a massive overhaul is required.