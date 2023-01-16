Liverpool are having their worst season under Jurgen Klopp this term and need a quick fix in the middle of the campaign to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

The Reds were humiliated by Brighton at the weekend, they need reinforcements in the central midfield and once again, the name of Ruben Neves is on their radar.

News – Marca – Liverpool can make succulent move to sign £106.4million+ player

As per yesterday’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese international was once valued at around £70million but keeping in view that he will be out of contract in 18 months, the valuation is decreasing.

The British news source claim Newcastle are also interested in the 25-year-old but would likely wait until summer. That gives Liverpool the chance to move for him in the January transfer window.

Last summer, the Anfield club moved in and even contacted the former FC Porto star’s agent but he ended up staying with Wolves. The Molineux outfit were demanding a fee of £43.8million (Sport).

Neves is mainly a deep lying playmaker cum defensive midfielder but he can effectively play as a creative central midfielder as well.

The Seleccao star can tackle and break play, pass the ball long range and strike the ball from distance. He is a set piece specialist and delivers quality balls in the box.

The 37-capped international has made over 200 appearances for Wolves and is a proven Premier League star.

He has won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and was a key member of the national side that reached the quarter finals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This season, Fabinho has consistently failed to break play, Henderson has failed to consistently press and Thiago has not been creative enough in the center of the park.

In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should make an offer to finally sign Ruben Neves before deadline?