If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in securing the signature of Southampton star, Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to Spanish outlet, Nacional, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested and the English giants are prepared to invest to sign the England international.

News – Liverpool plot move to finally sign £43.8million star before deadline – Report

The news source have claimed the Saints are looking for a fee of 48 million euros (£42.6million) from the sale of their prized asset, who is also on the radar of Barca.

As per a recent story covered by talkSPORT, the 2-capped international, who will be out of contract in 2025, is stalling over a new deal and wants to leave the St. Mary’s outfit.

Liverpool hired the services of young right back, Calvin Ramsay, in the summer transfer window to play as a backup to Alexander-Arnold.

However, the 19-year-old defender is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Merseysiders and so far, he has only made two appearances for the first team.

On the other hand, Trent has been in the worst form of his life. The 24-year-old has been terrible at the back and has not been able to regularly provide assists in the attacking third.

In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool need another right back in the form of Kyle Walker-Peters?

The 25-year-old Southampton star has ample Premier League experience under his belt and can play in both the right back and the left back positions.

The Saints are currently at the bottom of the league and it would be a massive set-back if one of their key players leaves the club this month.