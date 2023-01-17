Liverpool will collide against Wolves in the FA Cup replay tonight and they have been linked with their opponents’ midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph revealed the Reds have an agreement in place to hire the services of the Portuguese international for a fee of £44million in summer.

News – Liverpool prepared to invest to sign £42.6million player – Report

As per today’s version of The Irish Daily Star (news image provided below), Wolves have agreed a deal to sign attacking midfielder, Pablo Sarabia, from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The news source claim the signing of the Spaniard could directly impact the future of Nunes who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Seleccao star is an attack minded central midfielder, who impressed big time and won multiple titles for Sporting CP in the past two seasons.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to consistently perform well at the Molineux since leaving the Lions in the last summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp needs to reinforce the midfield this month but the German manager has given no indication that his team will sign anyone in the current transfer window.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has made it clear he is not running away from the job and will not hesitate in dropping out big name players from the squad if the performance levels do not improve.

Apart from Matheus Nunes, Liverpool have also been linked with another Wolves and Portuguese midfielder in the form of Ruben Neves.

It will be intriguing to see who Klopp will start tonight against Julen Lopetegui’s side.