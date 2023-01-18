Liverpool are heavily linked with Portuguese international and Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Ruben Neves, who could end up leaving the club this month.

At the weekend, The Mirror revealed the Reds are plotting a move to sign the Seleccao midfielder before the end of January’s transfer deadline.

Yesterday, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool have solid interest in hiring the services of the former FC Porto star in the winter transfer window.

The news source claim Wolves are adequately reinforcing their squad this month and could be ready to sell Neves, whose contract at the Molineux will expire in the summer of 2024.

A year from now, if the deal is not extended, the £43.9m-rated star will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with any foreign club and the West Midlands side would surely want to avoid such a situation.

Football Insider state Liverpool are waiting for Wolves to complete their multiple reinforcements to submit a last gasp offer for Neves.

As per yesterday’s version of O Jogo, Liverpool cannot afford to sign priority targets, Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham, and therefore, they have targeted Ruben.

However, the Portuguese news source have reported that Wolves do not intend to sell the 25-year-old midfielder in January.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.