If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are eager to secure the signing of Giorgio Scalvini.

According to a story covered by Calcio Mercato, the 19-year-old Atalanta center back is a wanted boy in the market with top clubs after his signature.

The Italian news source have mentioned that in Italy, the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan are battling to hire the services of the defender.

On the other hand, the player could end up moving abroad as well where teams like Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are very interested in signing him.

As far as the asking price is concerned, CM claim Atalanta are very clear that for the sale of Scalvini, a fee of £35million (40 million euros) would be needed. La Dea do not want to lose the youngster in the January transfer window.

In the current campaign, the teenage sensation has regularly started in the Serie A under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini. In 11 starts, he has helped the team keep 5 clean sheets and scored 2 goals as well.

He made his senior international debut back in June 2022 and has already made three appearances for the Azzurri.

At Anfield, Liverpool have recently suffered a major setback with the injury to record signing, Virgil van Dijk. Still, we do have senior center backs like Matip, Gomez and Konate fit.

The Reds only conceded 26 goals in the Premier League last season. This term, they have already let in 25 goals in just 18 league fixtures.

Our backline has been inconsistent and unfortunately, the defenders have got little to no support from the midfielders. In your opinion, should Liverpool move to sign Giorgio Scalvini?