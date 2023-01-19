Liverpool are short of options up front with players like Jota, Firmino and Diaz on the treatment table. Even summer signing, Darwin Nunez, has missed the last two games due to injury.

So, it was not surprising that the Reds went on to sign a left winger in the form of Cody Gakpo this month. However, they still do miss Sadio Mane at Anfield.

News – Liverpool wait to submit last gasp offer to sign £43.9m star this month – Report

Perhaps the Reds have realized that offloading the Senegalese international was a big mistake and they do not want to repeat the mistake by letting Bobby Firmino leave.

Reports indicate Liverpool are set to agree fresh terms with the Brazilian international, whose current deal is set to expire in 6 months.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, clubs from Saudi Arabia are pressing to sign the 31-year-old forward but it is getting clear he will sign a new two year deal with the Merseysiders (until 2025).

The experienced South American had a poor last campaign in which he only managed to score 5 goals in the Premier League.

This season, he has been our best offensive player, in 11 league starts thus far, the former Hoffenheim man has directly contributed in 10 goals (7 goals and 3 assists).

Bobby has missed the last four Premier League games, is still out injured and Jurgen Klopp has badly missed him in the team.

The Samba star currently earns £180,000 a week. Do you think Liverpool should offer Firmino a pay rise to extend his stay at Anfield?