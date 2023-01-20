Liverpool are linked with top quality midfielders and once again the name of Marcelo Brozovic is in the lime light.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool are preparing a player plus cash move to hire the services of the Croatian international in the January transfer window.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Reds would like to advance with a proposal involving Naby Keita and cash to sign the 30-year-old Croatian international.

The Guinean international will be out of contract in the summer, so, the Merseysiders will have to pay ample amount of money to lure the Inter Milan midfielder, who is valued at around 30-35 million euros.

Brozovic’s current deal at the San Siro will expire in the summer of 2026 and he earns a gross salary of around £202,000 a week. CMW claim Liverpool want a swift deal to capture the former Dinamo Zagreb star this month.

The veteran midfielder is mainly a play breaker, who can move forward and score/create goals as well. He has won every major domestic title with the Nerazzurri and has been a brilliant player for the national side over the years.

The 83-capped international was a key member of the Croatian squad that reached the finals of the World Cup in 2018 and won the bronze medal in Qatar last year.

For Inter Milan, so far, he has made over 300 appearances, scored 30 goals and provided 37 assists. This season, unfortunately, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table.

At Anfield, Naby Keita has been an injury prone player since joining us in 2018. Brozovic has got a decent injury record but this season, things have not been good.

So far, Brozovic has only started 7 games in the Serie A and has been absent due to hamstring and calf injuries. In your view, should Liverpool move in to secure his signing before deadline.