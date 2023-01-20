Liverpool have to reinforce their midfield department at the earliest and they have been heavily linked with Brighton star, Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international has been in top form for the Seagulls in the current campaign and top Premier League sides are interested in hiring his services.

News – Liverpool prepare move to sign £202,000 a week star, want deal done swiftly – Report

According to Ben Jacobs, the Falmer Stadium outfit have made it clear that a fee of over £75m would be needed to sign the South American star in the January transfer window.

The renowned journalist claims Liverpool have made their decision and do not intend to match the price tag to bring the 21-year-old midfielder to Anfield this month. He tweeted:

“Liverpool interest in Caicedo dates back to Independiente del Valle. They didn’t move because his agent(s) situation was complicated and there were lots of side costs away from the transfer fee itself.”

“Told they don’t see value in Brighton’s price tag right now.”

The main rivals to lure Caicedo are Chelsea, who have been busy in the winter transfer window and havr already secured multiple key signings.

As per The Athletic, Blues submitted a bid worth £55m this week to sign the youngster but Brighton turned it down.

Ben Jacobs claim that even high flying and rich, Newcastle United, are interested in luring the World Cup 2022 player.

Caicedo put in a dominant performance against Liverpool in the last league game and the Reds need a quality midfielder like him.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.