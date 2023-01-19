Liverpool have been poor at the back in the current campaign and one of the main reasons behind their collapse is the average form of their main defensive midfielder, Fabinho.

In such a situation, the Reds have been linked with a solid play breaker in the form of Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Viola president, Rocco Commisso, wants to agree a new long term contract with the Moroccan international.

The Italian news source have mentioned that after a brilliant World Cup in Qatar, the Serie A club have received a lot of requests for Amrabat.

So far, Fiorentina have had to deal with the advances from Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and La Liga leaders, Barcelona, but they intend to hold on to the African man.

Commisso is blocking all the attempts from the suitors and is trying to convince the 26-year-old holding midfielder to sign a new contract on improved wages until 2027.

His current contract with the Florence based side will expire in 2024 and they have an option to extend the deal till 2025. CdS claim the owner will only allow Amrabat to leave Fiorentina if a ‘crazy offer’ arrives before the closure of the winter transfer window.

Last month, the renowned media outlet revealed that Liverpool are pressing and it would take a fee of £44million (50 million euros) to secure the Atlas Lions star.

Liverpool have let in 25 goals in the league this term, 6 in the last two games and they have not kept a clean sheet since October last year.

Fabinho is having his worst season at Anfield, should Liverpool sign Sofyan Amrabat, who was one of the Players of the Tournament in Qatar, to improve the situation?