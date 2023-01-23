After back to back defeats, Liverpool were able to earn a single point at Anfield against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Once again, the performance level was not up to the mark and it is evident that we need reinforcements to bounce back to feature in the Europe’s elite tournament, the Champions League, next season.

Lately, the Merseysiders have been heavily linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Ruben Neves.

Last week, Football Insider revealed Liverpool are waiting for a last-gasp opportunity to sign the Portuguese international before the closure of the January transfer window.

Today, the news source have provided an updated and stated that the Reds moved in and made contact for Neves to strengthen their midfield department.

However, the response they have received would not please the Anfield faithful.

It is reported that Wolves have decided that Neves, who has captained the Molineux outfit this season, will not be allowed to leave this month. Lopetegui’s side are currently 17th in the table and need the £43.9million-rated star to help them survive relegation.

Football Insider claim the club would listen to the proposals for the Seleccao star, who won the inaugural Nations League trophy, next summer. The decision may only change if Wolves receive an irrefutable offer.

The 25-year-old midfielder can effectively be deployed in the No.6 and No. 8 roles. This term, so far, in 19 Premier League outings, he has found the net four times. Not to forget, Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho are yet to score in the current campaign.

In your view, should Liverpool make an irrefutable offer to sign Ruben Neves?