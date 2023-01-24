Liverpool remain heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the next summer transfer window.

As per today’s version of Marca (news image provided below), going back to England or flying to Madrid are the two options the midfielder has on the table.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have claimed that Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are fighting to secure the signing of the England international.

Back in 2020, Bellingham opted to reject lucrative offers, especially from Manchester United, to move to Germany.

Similarly, the Los Blancos are hoping that player will once again turn down offers from the Reds and the Sky Blues to move to the Bernabeu.

Marca claim Real Madrid understand they can’t compete financially with Liverpool and City to sign the 19-year-old star.

However, player’s father, Mark Bellingham is focused on prioritizing a sports project over an economic one for his son and therefore, the European Champions are confident.

It is reported the suitors are aware an offer of more than 110 million euros (£96.6million+) will be needed to sign him from the Signal Iduna Park outfit.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been in brilliant form. He impressed for England at the FIFA World Cup, scored his debut goal, and has consistently performed well for BvB.

After the World Cup, the Bundesliga returned at the weekend. Bellingham scored a fantastic goal and provided an assist to help Dortmund earn all three points vs Augsburg.

Overall, the youngster has directly contributed in 14 goals (10 goals and 4 assists) thus far in the current campaign.

As of now, Real Madrid and the Cityzens will likely qualify for the next season’s Champions League but Liverpool have a huge mountain to climb. Do you think we can sign Jude Bellingham without CL football?

