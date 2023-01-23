Liverpool have been average in the current campaign and without doubt, Salah, who signed a mammoth contract last summer, has been inconsistent.

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool want signing of Federico Chiesa to eventually replace the Egyptian international at Anfield.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Klopp demands consistent performances from his players and Salah has not been able to perform at the optimum level this season.

The African superstar is linked with Paris Saint-Germain, who would have to pay around 80 million euros to lure the former Chelsea player.

The Italian news source have mentioned that ‘Klopp has decided’ to move for Chiesa. Liverpool plan to use the cash from Salah’s sale to fund the signing of the Italian international from Juventus.

It is reported that the Old Lady would demand around 60 million euros (£52.6m) for the 25-year-old playmaker, who can effectively be deployed anywhere in the attacking third.

Mohamed Salah scored 10 goals in the first 9 league games last season, however, this term, thus far, he has only managed to find the net 7 times in 19 PL appearances.

Yes, his form as been average and yes, we do not have a quality right winger to cover in his place. Still, replacing him with Chiesa would make little sense.

The 30-year-old Anfield star has been super fit for us. On the other hand, the Azzurri playmaker is a highly injury prone player.

Last season, the former Fiorentina winger only started 11 games in the Serie A for Juve and spent most of his time on the treatment table with a cruciate ligament injury.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the Euro 2020 winning star has mainly been injured. So far, he has only started a single game in the league for the Bianconeri in a match that Napoli won 5-1.

