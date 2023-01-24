Liverpool need a complete midfielder like Jude Bellingham to save their season but they will have to wait till the summer to lure the Three Lions star.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool came close to securing an agreement to sign the England international but the deal could not be sealed.

News – Marca – Club can’t compete financially with Liverpool to sign £96.6million+ star

The news source have mentioned that the 19-year-old is a priority target at Anfield and Liverpool are pressing hard to secure his signing.

However, they face heavy competition from Premier League champions Man City, who want to reunite Bellingham with Haaland at the Etihad, and from Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

It is reported that Dortmund want to extend the player’s contract at the club but the youngster does not intend to sign a new deal with the German side.

The English starlet earns around £90,000 a week and as per a recent story covered by The Star, BvB are prepared to double his wages to agree a new contract with him.

At the moment, Liverpool lack a midfielder, who can consistently press and break play, make driving runs into the box and score/create goals on regular basis.

In such a situation, Bellingham, would be the perfect signing, he can effectively play in the No.6, No.8 and No. 10 roles and can be the one to finally replace Steven Gerrard.

Even the legendary midfielder is willing to fly to Germany and convince the teenager to move to Anfield (via Goal).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.