Liverpool have been in talks to sign Moroccan defensive midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, this month but then the deal absolutely collapsed.

As per an exclusive interview given to EOTK by Anas Bakhkhar, the African star’s agent thought the Merseysiders are not serious enough in his client and pulled the plug.

The Foot Mercato journalist stated:

“Just to remind everyone, there was a positive meeting during the World Cup between Amrabat’s entourage and Liverpool but unfortunately, his agent thought that Liverpool were linked with a lot of midfielders during this transfer window – like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool were having discussions with Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.”

“So, it was difficult for Amrabat’s agent to see if he would be an undeniable starter under Jurgen Klopp, it was very difficult situation and they decided to abandon negotiations with Liverpool”.

Fiorentina have been demanding a fee of £39.5million for the play breaker, whose current deal with the Viola will expire in 2024.

In all fairness, Liverpool need multiple players in the center of the park to solve the ongoing midfield conundrum at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s main holding midfielder, Fabinho, is having the worst season of his life, which is why we need a solid DM like Amrabat, who starred at the FIFA World Cup for the Atlas Lions.

On the other hand, Thiago and captain, Henderson, have been unable to consistently press and have not scored a single goal this term.

Therefore, we have been linked with energetic and creative central midfielders like Bellingham and Young Player of the FIFA WC, Fernandez.

In your opinion, should Liverpool revive contact with the agent to secure the signing of Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer deadline ends next Tuesday?