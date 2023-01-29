Liverpool are still searching for a quality midfielder to solve things in the center of the park and the name of Moises Caicedo is heavily in the lime light.

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed the Brighton star is interested in moving to the Anfield club. Things are now getting intense as the player has now officially asked the Seagulls to leave in the current transfer window.

News – Liverpool held positive talks to sign £39.5million star – Journalist

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool could secure the signing of Caicedo but only on a condition.

As per today’s version of The Sunday Express (news image provided below), the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to lure the Ecuadorian international, who is valued at £90million.

The famous British media outlet have mentioned that Brighton could sell their prized asset this month if they are able to find a replacement.

It must be remembered that the January transfer window will shut down on Tuesday night, so, there might not be ample time to conclude the deals and we can expect the South American to stay.

Two weeks ago, Caicedo was brilliant against Liverpool in the Premier League. He did not take part in the FA Cup contest earlier in the day but the Reds still lost.

The 21-year-old star has already made it clear that he wishes to leave but the Seagulls are firm in their position and have told the player to take time off until the window is closed.

Chelsea and Arsenal have already submitted bids to sign the player this month but the Anfield side, who need a top midfielder more than the two London clubs, are yet to make an offer.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo this month?