Liverpool needed to reinforce their midfield in the summer transfer window. They failed to lure Tchouameni and then ended up luring an injury-prone Arthur on loan.

The Brazilian star has been on the treatment table for a long time and the Reds have still failed to strengthen things in the center of the park.

The name of Jude Bellingham has been associated with the Merseysiders but he will only be available next summer.

As per today’s version of ABC (news image provided below), Liverpool have the financial power to agree a fee of over £87.6million to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Real Madrid are keen on signing the Three Lions star but they have to make some key decisions to change the midfield.

At first, the Los Blancos have to decide whether or not to sign a new contract with German midfielder, Toni Kroos, who is still a key player under Ancelotti.

On the other hand, the European champions are also thinking about handing Luka Modric an extension. The Croatian will turn 38 in September but has been highly consistent for the La Liga giants.

In such a scenario, ABC claim just like in case of Mbappe, it is not guaranteed that Real Madrid will be able to sign Bellingham from Madrid.

Apart from Liverpool in the Premier League, it is reported that even Chelsea are bidding to secure the 19-year-old midfielder, who has directly contributed in 14 goals in the current campaign thus far.

