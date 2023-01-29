Liverpool have wasted time in the January transfer window knowing that they badly need a versatile midfielder to improve the squad.

Former Spurs goalie, Paul Robinson, thinks the Reds should secure a late-window loan signing of Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch, from Bayern Munich.

The retired England international told Football Insider:

“Gravenberch has not played much this year. He has been a bit-part player at best for Bayern Munich. He has so much potential. Let’s not forget he is still just 20. I think he is a good player from what I’ve seen of him.”

“Perhaps he needs a new manager. He could flourish under somebody like Jurgen Klopp. If Liverpool can get him on loan, why not? It is an area that we all know they need to look at. I would not be against that move.”

Gravenberch is a talented central midfielder, who won multiple league titles with Ajax under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Last season, the 20-year-old directly contributed in 9 goals in all competitions, 7 (2 goals and 5 assists) in the league-winning campaign.

In the summer transfer window, Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich agreed a deal worth £21.9million (25 million euros) to hire his services from the Dutch Eredivisie giants.

However, since moving to Germany, the young midfielder has mainly been a bench warmer. The Netherlands star is yet to start a league game for the Bavarians and has only featured for 221 minutes in the competition.

Without regular football, the 11-capped international was unable to earn a place in Louis van Gaal’s squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool were linked with the Oranje midfielder back in 2021. Do you think Klopp should bring Gravenberch to Anfield before the transfer deadline ends next week?