Liverpool played every game possible in the last campaign and fought for every title. Their collective and individual downfall this season has been frightening.

The defending champions have already been eliminated from the FA Cup and the League Cup. On the other hand, the Reds are struggling in mid-table in the Premier League.

News – Report – Liverpool could pay big fee to sign £270,000 a week star

Next month, they will face Real Madrid in the first knock-out round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Los Blancos defeated the Merseysiders in the UCL final last year and in 2018, moreover, they also knocked Klopp’s men out of the competition in 2021.

Keeping in view Liverpool’s current form, the European Champions should be considered favorites to beat the Anfield club again.

To improve their chances, the Reds need their star attackers back from injury and must move in to reinforce the midfield before the transfer deadline ends today.

According to a report covered by The Daily Mail, Liverpool may agree a loan deal to secure the signing of a midfielder before the closure of the winter transfer window.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the 19-time English champions are looking at top sides in the continent to sign a midfielder on temporary basis.

We did lure Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus in the summer transfer window but the Brazilian has been injured and has only featured for 13 minutes for our first team. The Mail claim Liverpool will wait until summer to make moves for Nunes and Bellingham.

Have your say – Who should Klopp sign to improve the squad today?