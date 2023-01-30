Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Dembele in the past and the French international is once again in the lime light.

Last summer, Mundo Deportivo revealed the Reds considered signing the attacker before they opted to agree a new contract with Mohamed Salah.

Now, Calcio Mercato report that Liverpool could pay a big fee and meet the release clause to sign Dembele from Barcelona.

The Les Bleus playmaker, whose last contract with the Blaugrana expired in June 2022, agreed a new two-year deal to stay with the Catalan giants.

As per Sport, the World Cup-winning player earns a huge gross salary of 16 million euros per season i.e. around £270,000 a week and has a release clause of 100 million euros.

So if the report from Italian source, Calcio Mercato, is to be believed, Liverpool could pay the 100 million euros clause to lure the former Dortmund star from the Nou Camp outfit.

In all fairness, Salah has been out of form for over a year and perhaps the 30-year-old Egyptian is past his best. Unfortunately, we do not even have a quality player to cover for him in the squad.

Dembele is a pacy and technical attacker, who is mainly a right winger but can play anywhere in the attacking third. The main issue is that he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table since moving to Spain.

Last season, he returned from injury and provided the highest number of assists in the La Liga. This season, he has been an extremely vital member of Xavi’s team, who are currently on top of the league, 5 points ahead of rivals and reigning champions, Real Madrid.

Dembele has so far started 14 games in the league, scored 5 goals and provided as many assists, however, at the weekend, he suffered yet another injury that could keep him out for weeks.

In your view, is it time to finally offload Salah? If yes, who should Liverpool sign to replace the veteran playmaker?