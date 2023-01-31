If reports in the media are anything to go by then Klopp has demanded Liverpool to sign N’Golo Kante to improve the midfield department.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Reds are after Bellingham but the first signing they want to reinforce the center is that of Kante, whose current deal with Chelsea will expire in 6 months.

News – Liverpool tipped to agree signing of £21.9million player before deadline

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that Klopp is convinced the French international is still a world class player and has what it takes to improve the squad at Anfield.

The Les Bleus midfielder is a pressing machine and without doubt, he has been one of the best midfielders in the world over the years.

Kante was brilliant for Leicester in their title winning 2015-16 campaign. A year later, he helped Chelsea win the Premier League and deservedly won the PFA Player of the Year award.

In 2018, he played a key role in France’s World Cup winning squad and later that year, Chelsea opted to agree a lucrative five year deal worth £290,000 a week which is due to expire in June this year (The Mail).

Back in 2021, the 31-year-old was brilliant under Tuchel as the Blues went on to win the Champions League. In the final, the former Caen player was named the Man of the Match. Moreover, he also won the Nations League title with France.

Unfortunately, in the current campaign, the veteran star has been on the treatment table since appearing in the opening two league games. As per French source, L’Equipe, the midfielder is expected to return to action by the end of next month.

In your view, should Liverpool move to sign N’Golo Kante on a bosman in summer?