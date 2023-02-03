Wolves vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool will be aiming to return to winning ways when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in a dreadful run of form since the turn of the year, having lurched from being amongst the betting favourites with GGBet and other bookmakers for the league title in 2022 to their present form, where they are currently languishing in the ninth spot in the Premier League table with 29 points, 10 adrift of the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also had a difficult campaign by their recent standards. The Midlands outfit have been in the relegation mix throughout the season and are only goal difference above the drop zone at the moment.

The clubs will be facing each other for the third time in the space of a month, having already played twice during the FA Cup third round. The scores were level at 2-2 at Anfield before Liverpool won the replay 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium. The Reds will be hoping to replicate that result.

Current Form

Liverpool are winless in their last three league games, picking up just one point from the goalless draw against Chelsea. Across all competitions, the Reds have won only one of the last six matches which was against Wolves. They recently bowed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Wolves have been in better league form with four points in the last three outings, but they still have much work to do to beat the drop. They will start Saturday’s league game as underdogs, considering their woeful league record against Liverpool over the years.

Head-to-head record

Wolves have beaten Liverpool in a couple of FA Cup encounters in the past but Liverpool have clearly been the dominant side in the Premier League meetings. They have won 11 straight top-flight games against them and Klopp will be hoping for another three points to climb up the table.

Team News

Liverpool have a long injury list. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Arthur, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate won’t play any part on Saturday. The involvement of Fabinho and Nathan Phillips could depend on late fitness tests.

Wolves likewise have four long-term absentees. Chinquinho, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are all sidelined for Saturday’s afternoon kick-off at the Molineux.

Predicted Line-ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.

Wolves (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Mario Lemina, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Adama Traore, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Podence.

Prediction

The fixture has been a one-sided affair in the past with Liverpool winning the last 11 league games. Wolves’ limited scoring threat could lead to their downfall again. While Liverpool’s defence has not been rubber tight this term, they have the quality to outscore their counterparts this weekend.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool