Liverpool have been linked with N’Golo Kante lately and a former Red has backed the club to secure the signing of the French international.

Recently, we covered a story stating that Jurgen Klopp has asked the management to hire the services of the experienced Les Bleus central midfielder.

News – Liverpool willing to offer over £132million, rivals don’t want bidding war with Reds for signing

Steve Nicol believes that if a player of Kante’s caliber is available then he must be lured.

The Anfield legend told ESPN:

“You know exactly what you are getting when he (Kante) is fit. You know you are getting a player, a gentleman and an experienced winner. He’s the whole package. The nicest guy in the world. Fantastic in the dressing room. You are getting everything.”

“The question is, the fitness side of it, but it’s worth a gamble. If I am Madrid, Man City, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern, or any of the so-called big guys. If this guy is on a free, then I am signing him.”

Kante is an absolute legend. The former Leicester City star has won major titles with the clubs and the country. However, he will turn 32 next month.

The French midfielder’s current deal i.e worth £290,000-a-week will expire on June 30th and a number of top clubs could move to secure his signature.

Liverpool already have an aging midfield, so, signing a veteran would not really solve the problem and a quality youngster must be lured.

Have your say – Should Klopp move to sign Kante for free in summer?