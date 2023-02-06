Liverpool are in a turmoil at the moment and I am not sure how they will be able to convince a top player like Bellingham to join.

Nevertheless, reports are consistently linking the England international with a move to Anfield.

As per a recent story published by AS (news image provided below), Liverpool plot a move to get ahead of the rivals and sign Jude Bellingham from Dortmund.

The idea is to sign a young player before they have exploded on to the scene. For that the teams have to act fast.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that United were trying to persuade Cody Gakpo to move to Old Trafford but Liverpool got ahead and secured his signing.

In a similar way, the Reds intend to get ahead of Real Madrid to hire the services of Bellingham from the German Bundesliga side.

The Madrid based media outlet claim the Merseysiders and the Los Blancos are ‘convinced they need to sign him immediately because if they do not hunt him down now, they will surely not be able to move for him again until his contract ends’.

Bellingham has already proved his worth for both the club and the country and it is reported that the Three Lions star will cost over £89.5million (100 million euros).

In the current campaign, so far, the teenager has directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions. Yesterday, he provided an assist in Dortmund’s 5-1 victory over SC Freiburg.

BvB are currently three points behind champions and league leaders, Bayern Munich, and will play Chelsea in the Champions League this month.

Bellingham has already netted 4 goals in the CL this term and would like to continue to play in the competition, something that Liverpool might not be able to offer next season.

