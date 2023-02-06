Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Yunus Musah.

The Reds have only earned a single point from their last four Premier League games and keeping in view the current form, they will likely finish outside the top four.

News – Liverpool plot move to get ahead and sign Yunus Musah

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are closely following the situation of Musah, who could end up leaving Valencia in the summer transfer window.

The news outlet have mentioned that the 20-year-old midfielder has a number of suitors in the Premier League but Liverpool are most likely to close his signing.

The US international’s current deal with the Spanish La Liga side will expire in the summer of 2026 and it is reported he would cost over 30 million euros (£26.8million).

Musah is a versatile midfielder, who can play anywhere in the center of the park. He likes to press and connect the ball to attackers but is not renowned for scoring/creating goals.

He was a key member of the American national squad that reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. The youngster featured in all four games in Qatar.

At Anfield, midfielders like Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and veteran, James Milner will be out of contract in June. On the other hand, senior figures like Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho have been in average form this season.

Therefore, the midfield needs a complete overhaul at the earliest with the injection of talented youth. In your view, should Liverpool spend £26.8million to sign Yunus Musah?