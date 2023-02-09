Liverpool remain linked with Jude Bellingham and today, we have another interesting update coming from Spain.

Back in December last year, AS revealed that the England international prefers to move to Real Madrid instead of returning to England.

News – Liverpool plot move to get ahead and sign £89.5million+ star

However, as per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Bellingham wants to move to the Premier League.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the 19-year-old midfielder wishes to play for a ‘big’ club in England and believes if he signed for the Los Blancos, he would miss out on a competition that appeals more.

It is reported that Liverpool lead the race to sign the Three Lions star. The Spanish source claim, the Reds, United and Chelsea, ‘in that order’ are after Bellingham.

Sport further state Dortmund will sell him for a fee of over 150 million euros in the summer and like Mbappe, it seems the teenage sensation will also turn down the chance to move to the Bernabeu.

Bellingham can effectively play in the DM, CM and AM positions and this season, he has been in fantastic form for BvB.

So far, in all competitions, the £90,000-a-week youngster has scored ten goals and provided six assists thus far. Last night, he set up the winning goal against VFL Bochum in the DFB-Pokal – Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp desperately needs a quality midfielder like Jude Bellingham to solve the midfield conundrum at Anfield.

Will Liverpool be able to secure his signing? We shall see.