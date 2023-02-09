Liverpool have been interested in Italian international and Juventus star, Federico Chiesa, for some time and a former PL star has now backed the Reds to sign the attacker.

Last month, Calcio Mercato Web reported that the Merseysiders want to sign the Azzurri man, who is valued at around 60 million euros (£53million).

Paul Robinson has tipped Liverpool to sign the 25-year-old from the Old Lady. The ex Tottenham shot stopper has told Football Insider:

“Juventus will not have Champions League football next year. Players like Chiesa will want to play in the Champions League. I think it will be very difficult for Juventus to keep hold of him.”

“Chiesa is an amazing player. I would not be surprised if a club like Liverpool makes a bid for him in the summer because he’s got so many great attributes.”

At the moment, Liverpool are in no position to guarantee CL football for the next campaign, their form has been extremely poor.

Having already lured attackers like Nunez and Gakpo in the recent transfer windows, there is no real need to add another offensive player, especially when we badly need to reinforce the midfield.

Last summer, we lured Arthur on loan from Juventus but the Brazilian has only featured for 13 minutes since joining us and has spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

Chiesa is a talented playmaker but in the past couple of years, he has missed a lot of games due to fitness concerns. This season, so far, the Italian has only started a single game in the Serie A for the Bianconeri.

Therefore, in my view, Liverpool should stay away from an injury prone player like Federico Chiesa. What do you think?