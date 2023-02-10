Liverpool lack a creative midfielder in the center of the park and once again, the name of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is in the focus.

According to Steve Kay, Liverpool have made contact to sign the Serbian international from Italian side, Lazio.

The transfer expert told Get Football News Italy:

“I know Liverpool are interested in him (Milinkovic-Savic). I know Liverpool have spoken to people inside his entourage as they are desperate need of a revamp within their midfield.”

“He’s an excellent player that teams like Manchester United may need, and well, especially Liverpool. I’d keep an eye on Liverpool.”

The 27-year-old star’s current deal with the Serie A side will expire next year and in less than an year, he would be able to agree a pre-contract with any foreign club.

As per a recent story covered by Correire dello Sport, Sergej doesn’t want to cause heavy damage to Lazio by leaving for free and wants them to earn a favorable figure in the summer.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that club president, Claudio Lotito, valued his prized asset at 100 million euros in the past but he will only be able to sell him for around £44m-£53m (50-60 million euros) in the next transfer window.

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most creative midfielders in Italy. Last term, he directly contributed in 23 goals in all competitions for Lazio.

This term, so far, the former Genk star has netted 6 goals and provided 8 assists under Sarri.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to reinforce their midfield department?