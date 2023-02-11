Liverpool have mainly reinforced their offense this season and now, they are linked with a move to sign Spanish international, Ansu Fati.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are one of the clubs who have asked for the conditions to hire the services of the playmaker from Barcelona.

The Italian journalist has claimed:

“I can confirm that English clubs had conversations with the agent of Ansu Fati asking for potential conditions of the deal. Clubs like Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool were informed around the general situation of Ansu Fati.”

Back in 2021, the 20-year-old attacker was handed a bumper new contract with a 1000 million euros release clause and the iconic No. 10 shirt vacated by Lionel Messi.

However, the youngster has mainly been a bench warmer under the management of club legend, Xavi Hernandez.

In the current campaign, the La Roja starlet has only managed to start 7 times in the La Liga (3 goals and 3 assists).

As per reports in Spain (via The Faithul) the 7-capped international wants his situation to change or else, he could leave the club in the summer. As far as the asking price is concerned, Barca want around £88.5million (100 million euros) from the sale of their asset.

Fati is mainly a left winger and at Anfield, we already have a top-class LW in the form of Luis Diaz and Klopp further reinforced the position by luring Cody Gakpo last month.

Moreover, even players like Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho can feature on the left flank. Therefore, Liverpool really do not need to lure Fati and must focus on strengthening the midfield first. What do you think?