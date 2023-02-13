One change – Liverpool 4-3-3 lineup versus Everton – Predicted XI

Liverpool have only earned a single point from their last four league games and need to step up big time vs Everton in the derby tonight.

The Toffees defeated league leaders Arsenal in the last game, on the other hand, the Reds were ripped apart by Wolves in their last contest.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Klopp to make just one change in the squad that started vs Lopetegui’s men.

Thiago Alcantara is battling a hip flexor issue and in his place, captain, Jordan Henderson, should return to start in the central midfield.

The England international may partner Bajcetic and Naby Keita in the center of the park for the Merseysiders.

Diogo Jota is the closest to returning but since the Portuguese international has been out of action for a long time, he might be utilized from the bench if needed.

Therefore, in the attack, Salah and Gakpo could feature on the flanks again and Darwin Nunez may start as the lone striker up front.

Van Dijk has returned to training but is not match fit and Konate is still out. So, the backline in front of Alisson Becker will likely remain unchanged.

Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 lineup vs Everton: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.