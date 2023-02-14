Liverpool ended their four game winless run in the Premier League by beating rivals and neighbors Everton at Anfield last night.

They must continue to improve and win games if they are to qualify for the next season’s Champions League and sign Jude Bellingham.

News – Liverpool ask for conditions to sign £88.5million playmaker – Journalist

According to a report covered by Marca today (news image provided below), Real Madrid have chosen the 19-year-old boy to be the great signing of the next summer transfer window.

The Los Blancos have been working and taking careful steps to convince the player to move to the Bernabeu but the power of the Premier League cannot be ignored.

The famous Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool and Manchester City have made ‘off-market’ offers for Jude Bellingham.

It is reported that the English sides have the economic power to make the youngster earn a lot and if money is his priority, then, Real Madrid will not be able to do anything.

The European Champions are hoping to attract the player with the club’s history, success and a top sports project.

If Ancelotti’s side are unable to lure the former Birmingham boy then they may or may not move to sign an alternative. Marca claim the decision would depend on the futures of Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Asensio, Hazard and Mariano.

Bellingham has netted 10 goals and provided 6 assists so far in the current campaign. He can be the new superstar at Anfield but will he join us if we do not take part in the CL next term?