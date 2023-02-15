Liverpool are favourites to sign Jude Bellingham even though they are ninth in the table and 9 points behind fourth placed, Newcastle United.

The England international is a wanted boy in the market and all eyes will be on him when he will face Chelsea in the Champions League tonight.

We take a look at a few reports covered in the British media today (news image provided below).

As per Craig Hope of The Daily Mail, Liverpool are favourties to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, he is better than “anything” at Anfield at the moment.

However, the report indicates that according to Sport Bild’s Yannick Hueber, the Reds might not have the funds to pay £150million to seal his signing.

As per today’s version of The Telegraph, even after breaking the bank to lure Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea are interested in signing Bellingham.

However, the Blues do not lead the race as the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid are better placed to get the deal done.

It is reported that the teenage sensation would cost around £100million and command wages of more than £200,000 a week.

Earlier in the campaign, Bellingham became the only English teenager to score in four consecutive Champions League fixtures.

Will he be able to add to that tally tonight against Chelsea? We shall see.