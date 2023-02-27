Liverpool’s midfield must be reinforced in the summer transfer window and once again the name of Nicolo Barella is in the lime light.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Klopp is pressing to sign the Italian international from Inter Milan to strengthen the midfield at Anfield.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the German manager has concrete interest in luring the Azzurri star. The report states

‘Barella is one of Klopp’s favorite midfielders, who, in addition to his technical skills, appreciates his dynamism and competitive spirit‘

CdS claim Inter are eyeing the signing of Barcelona star, Franck Kessie, who proved to be a massive hit in last season’s title winning campaign for AC Milan.

The Serie A giants have to raise around 60 million euros by 30th June and for that, their main option is to sell Dumfries for around 50 million euros.

However, if proposals of over £62million (70 million) arrive for Barella, then the Italians could even opt to offload their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old star has won every major domestic prize with Inter Milan and he was a key member of the Azzurri squad that won the European Championships in 2021.

The 42-capped international is one of the most creative midfielders in the Italian league. This season, so far in 21 Serie A starts, he has directly contributed in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists).

Liverpool lack quality and depth in the center of the park. They desperately need midfielders who can press, break play and create chances.

