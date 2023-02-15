Liverpool were linked with Perr Schuurs back in 2020 when they had multiple injury concerns in the central defense.

The Dutchman is once again in the lime light if reports in the media are anything to go by.

News – Liverpool have made an off-market offer for signing

According to a story published by Tutto Sport yesterday, several Premier League clubs are interested in hiring the services of the 23-year-old center back.

The famous Italian news source have claimed that Liverpool have moved in first and can offer him a lot of money to secure his signing.

Schuurs made 95 appearances for Ajax and was a key figure under the management of current United boss, Erik ten Hag. He won every major prize in Dutch Football, including three Eredivisie titles.

Last summer, the youngster moved to Torino and has impressed for the club who are 7th in the table at the moment.

As per Tutto Sport, the Serie A side would only sell him for a fee of 50 million euros (£44million). His contract will expire in 2026.

Liverpool were brilliant at the back last term but their defense has been shaky in the current campaign. Still, they do have ample quality and depth in the central defensive positions.

Gomez and Matip impressed vs Everton, Van Dijk has returned from injury and Konate would be back soon.

In such a scenario, the Reds really do not need Per Schuurs and must prioritize strengthening the midfield in the summer transfer window. What do you think?