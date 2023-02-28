Liverpool may have kept three clean sheets in the last three Premier League games but overall, their defense and the midfield have been inconsistent this season.

Our prime midfield play breaker, Fabinho, has been in the worst form of his life and we desperately need a top quality defensive midfielder.

News – CdS – Klopp presses to sign £62million+ midfielder for Liverpool

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to pounce to sign the England international if he becomes available in the summer transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that it will be hard to lure Rice but a deal is possible even if the Reds fail to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

The 24-year-old holding midfield star’s current deal with the Hammers will expire in the summer of 2024 and he could be offloaded in the off-season for a fee of £70million.

It is reported that reigning champions, Manchester City, and league leaders, Arsenal, are pressing to sign Declan Rice. Even struggling Chelsea are after him. So, Liverpool have a serious competition to deal with.

The 39-capped star was an important member of the England squad that reached the finals of the Euro 2020 and the quarters at the FFA World Cup last year.

Adding a proven quality DM like the Three Lions star would bring much needed defensive stability and balance to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £70million to sign Rice?