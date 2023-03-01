Liverpool need major reinforcements in the summer transfer window to bounce back next season and the name of Mason Mount is once again in the lime light.

In the January transfer window, reports (The Guardian) heavily linked the Reds with the England international, who currently earns around £75,000 a week and his contract with Chelsea will expire next year.

More recently, it is indicated that the Merseysiders are leading to finally secure his signing in the next transfer window.

According to Mirror Sport, Liverpool are keen and in pole position to hire the services of Mount, who could end up leaving the Stamford Bridge club.

As per The Athletic, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder has rejected multiple offers made by the Blues and does not intend to sign a contract of more than 5 years. On the other hand, owners want to him to pen a deal for 6-8 years.

The versatile star can play in multiple midfield and attacking positions but naturally, he likes to feature in the No. 10 role behind the striker.

However, that position is now mainly occupied by winter signing, Joao Felix. On the other hand, Chelsea have also lured Mudryk and Fernandez to improve their offense and midfield.

In such a scenario, it is not surprising that Mount wants to leave the club.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp does lack a creative midfielder and a player like Mount, who directly contributed in 29 goals last term would be a quality addition.

However, this season, his form has been inconsistent and he was unable to impress for England at the FIFA World Cup last year. In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally secure his signature?