Liverpool are consistently linked with top quality central midfielders and the name of Nicolo Barella has been in the focus lately.

According to a report covered by Inter Live, Liverpool are intent on signing the Italian international and have an idea of making a player plus cash offer.

The renowned Italian media outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp could move at full speed to bring the Azzurri midfielder to Anfield.

It is reported that the Reds plan to offer Brazilian international, Fabinho, plus cash to secure the signature of Barella in the summer transfer window. Fabinho has been out of form in the current campaign.

However, Inter Live claim CEO, Beppe Moratta is not interested in any exchange deal and would only accept cash offers of around £88million.

Barella was a key player in Antonio Conte’s Scudetto winning Inter Milan side.

Moreover, last season, he proved to be brilliant for Simeone as the Nerazzurri went on to win the domestic cup competitions.

In the current campaign, the Euro 2020 winner has directly contributed in 13 goals in all competitions for the San Siro outfit (6 goals and 7 assists).

No central midfielder at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp has been able to regularly score and create goals and therefore, a creative player like Barella must be lured.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £88million cash to get the signing done?